Auchan Romania Sees Sales Up to Almost RON6B in 2019

Auchan Romania Sees Sales Up to Almost RON6B in 2019. French-held Auchan group, which has been operating in Romania for almost 15 years, posted single-digit growth in this country last year, which means the sales stood at almost RON6 billion, according to ZF estimates based on the data Auchan (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]