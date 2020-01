Help Net Headed Towards RON1B Sales in 2020

Help Net Headed Towards RON1B Sales in 2020. Help Net pharmacy chain, the fourth largest actor on the market by sales, ended 2019 with 18% higher sales year-on-year, the company officials say, or more than 780 million lei (EUR163 million), according to ZF’s calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]