President Iohannis to attend Fifth World Holocaust Forum

President Iohannis to attend Fifth World Holocaust Forum. AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates today in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated Holocaust remembrance, which takes place at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. The forum, organised by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in co-operation with the Holocaust Remembrance Center - Yad Vashem, is being held in Jerusalem under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and will focus on strengthening world commitment to Holocaust remembrance and worldwide struggle against anti-Semitism and racism. "My visit to the State of Israel and participation in the fifth edition of the World Holocaust Forum 2020 gives me the opportunity to underline that Romania remains committed to continuing its constant support for the preservation of the Holocaust remembrance, the fight against anti-Semitism, the prevention of discrimination and any other form. Romania has endeavoured to become a regional model for taking responsibility for the Holocaust and combating anti-Semitism, " Iohannis wrote on Tuesday in the Guest Book at the Israeli Presidency. Among the international personalities expected at the forum, which also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp - "Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism" are US Vice-President Mike Pence; Speaker of the US Chamber of Representatives Nancy Pelosi; Russian President Vladimir Putin; French President Emmanuel Macron; their German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier; Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, leaders of Italy, Greece, Austria, Cyprus, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Sweden, Georgia and other countries. President Iohannis is paying a visit to Israel, Tuesday to Thursday. On Tuesday, he met his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin and on Wednesday he was welcomed by leader of the Blue and White Alliance in Israel Binyamin "Benny" Gantz, and attended an official dinner extended by the President of Israel in honour of the delegation heads present at the forum. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]