JusMin Predoiu to attend JHA Council informal meeting in Zagreb. Romania's Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu will be attending an informal meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) in Zagreb, Croatia, on January 23 and 24. According to a press statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Justice, this is the first meeting of the JHA Council at ministerial level held under the Croatian presidency of the Council of the European Union. In the section dedicated to justice of the informal JHA meeting, the justice ministers will discuss progress with strategic orientations in the field of freedom, security and justice, judicial education and the importance of judicial networks in the civil and commercial law field. "At this JHA meeting we will discuss ways to improve and harmonise European and national legislation and institutions so that the citizens of EU member states may enjoy the same standards of protection of their rights, security and justice, throughout the entire continent. Specifically, we will discuss cooperation in civil and criminal matters, border protection, upgrading the judicial systems, digitisation and adaptation to the impact of artificial intelligence. I find appropriate the European concerns with a uniform evaluation of judicial systems in all member states, with the proviso that only a uniform mechanism for each country would provide sufficient guarantees that the freedoms and security of the citizens are observed and respected," Predoiu is quoted as saying in the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]