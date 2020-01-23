 
Romaniapress.com

January 23, 2020

Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP
Jan 23, 2020

Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP.

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Tilica reports: Romania has so far attracted 11.04 billion euros worth of European funds under the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), through the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to which other 7.92 billion euros are added in direct payments to farmers, according to senior official with Romania's Ministry of European Funds Carmen Moraru. Thus, Romania's absorption rate reached 36pct, just three percentage points shy of the European Union average, which is 39pct. "The total value of the funding lines reached 26.43 billion euros, which represents 96.5pct of the total allocation to Romania under the ongoing programming period. 46.75 billion euros is the value of the projects submitted for these funding lines, and 29.4 billion euros is the total value of the funding contracts signed, which gives a contracting rate of 105pct," Moraru said on Thursday. At the same time, Moraru mentioned that, for the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), Romania had an allocation of 22.4 billion euros under the Cohesion Policy. Regarding the future programming period, 2021-2027, according to the European Commission proposal, Romania would be extended almost 30.6 billion euros. Moraru participated in Brussels in a series of working meetings held at the European Commission (DG ENV) and in the European Parliament, and also visited the Orsi Academy in Ghent, a standard research project funded by European money under the Cohesion Policy. With the motto "Surgery for tomorrow" Orsi Academy aims to achieve excellence in surgery and to develop technologies that lead to practices that are less invasive and yield remarkable results. The new campus of the academy was inaugurated on September 18, 2018, when the official opening of the new facilities took place. Orsi Academy has four clusters and six fully equipped training laboratories. Two clusters are dedicated to training in the field of robotic surgery, with the remaining set for training in minimally invasive procedures. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Table tennis: Romania's women's team qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Romania's women's table tennis team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, after defeating India, 3-2, in the decisive match of the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar (Portugal). The victory point was brought by Daniela Monteiro Dodean, who defeated Manika (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: "Desteapta-te, romane!", new National Anthem of Romania The new National Anthem of Romania, "Desteapta-te Romane!" ("Awaken thee, Romanian!") was adopted on January 24, 1990, as soon as the Revolution of December 1989 ended, by a Decree-Law of the Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN), shows the volume "Istoria (...)

PM Orban: There are two greater piorities for Gov't: Unirii motorway and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway The construction of the Iasi-Targu Mures and Sibiu-Pitesti motorways are two of the Government's greater priorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Iasi on Friday. Attending the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, the head of the Executive showed that both (...)

President Iohannis, in Iasi: Romanians and Romania need Unirii Motorway President Klaus Iohannis, who participates on Friday in the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Iasi, conveyed to the governors that the Romanians and Romania need the Unirii (Union - ed.n.) Motorway, a 'project enshrined by law', which 'obliges 'the state to (...)

The Romanian stock market goes up by 35 percent in 2019 the largest yearly growth rate in a decade By Jerom Bolt The Romanian capital market posted in 2019 one of the best years in recent history in terms of the yearly growth peace, a statement from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shows. The BET index, which includes the most-traded 16 companies listed on the Romanian stock exchange, (...)

Five Suitors Still in the Cards to Buy CEZ's Romanian Operations Only five suitors are left in the race to buy the CEZ operations in Romania – Australia’s Macquarie group, DWS – Deutsche Bank’s investment fund (the two also seek to buy a stake in Enel Romania), Hungary’s MOL, Austria’s OMV (owner of Petrom) and a consortium comprising Hidroelectrica, Electrica and (...)

Romanians Saved More Than RON124.5B in Banks in 2019 Romanian individuals made leu and euro deposits worth 124.5 billion lei in the first eleven months of 2019, 8.3% more than in the year-earlier period, Romania’s central bank data show.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |