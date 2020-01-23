Fiscal Council On 2020 Budget: Deficit Seen At 4.6-4.8% Of GDP, 1% Higher Than Finance Ministry’s Target

Fiscal Council On 2020 Budget: Deficit Seen At 4.6-4.8% Of GDP, 1% Higher Than Finance Ministry’s Target. Romania's Fiscal Council said Thursday in its stance on the state budget law and social security budget law for 2020 that the budget deficit is expected to reach 4.6-4.8% of gross domestic product, at least 1% higher than the Finance Ministry’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]