CMS Report: Romania M&A Market Close To EUR4B In 2019

CMS Report: Romania M&A Market Close To EUR4B In 2019. Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market neared EUR4 billion in 2019, with the retail, real estate and manufacturing sectors seeing 71 transactions, of a total 143 transactions registered in 2019, according to the CMS │ EMIS Mergers and Acquisitions 2019 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]