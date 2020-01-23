Impact Bucuresti Close To Completing Luxuria Domenii Residence Project In Bucharest

Impact Bucuresti Close To Completing Luxuria Domenii Residence Project In Bucharest. Bergamot Developments, a firm held by real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), has concluded a services contract worth EUR11.6 million with BDT Construct & Ambient, which targets the execution of construction, installation and equipment assembly works in order to complete (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]