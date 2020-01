JLL: Office Space Take-Up In Bucharest Up 16% In 2019, A Record High Of Last Nine Years



Companies leased some 390,000 square meters of office space in capital Bucharest, in 2019, with the total take-up growing by 16% compared with the previous year and seeing the highest level of last nine years, according to data from real estate consulting firm (...)