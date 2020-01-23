 
Romaniapress.com

January 23, 2020

Place of children with disabilities is together with other children
Jan 23, 2020

Place of children with disabilities is together with other children.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Justice (MMJS), through the National Authority for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Children and Adoptions (ANDPDCA), the Ministry of Education and Research and UNICEF launched on Thursday the public information campaign "We grow stronger when we grow together." One of the key messages of the campaign is that the place of children with disabilities is together with other children, both in the community, in the kindergarten and in the family, according to UNICEF Romania deputy representative Gabriel Vockel. "Today we convey a very important message: the place of children with disabilities is together with all the other children, as part of the same community, so that they can play together, they can grow together, they can learn together. The sooner the child' disability is identified, the sooner support is provided to the child, the greater the chances for that child to grow. Similarly, the sooner a child with a disability goes to kindergarten and school, the more that child's chances of reaching their full potential increase. Research has shown that when a child with different learning skills is included in a class with other children, the entire class of children benefits from this situation, contrary to the belief that the results of the rest of the class would suffer," commented the representative of UNICEF Romania. The ANDPDCA head, Madalina Turza, underlined that the examples of successful integration of children with disabilities are due to the huge efforts of their families, but pointed out that the lack of the state's involvement in support of children with disabilities results in their family abandoning them. The Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, said that the number of psychological counselors in schools will increase soon. "We had discussions with representatives of the universities as in the number of students we give for universities, starting with the academic year 2020-2021, to find solutions to prepare as many school counselors, because the school, society in fact, needs support. We intend to train together teachers to have the skills to work with these children with various disabilities. We encourage teachers, young people who want to become teachers, to specialize, through continuous education or initial training." The Education Minister also said that for the integration of children with disabilities a parent training programme is also needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Table tennis: Romania's women's team qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Romania's women's table tennis team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, after defeating India, 3-2, in the decisive match of the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar (Portugal). The victory point was brought by Daniela Monteiro Dodean, who defeated Manika (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: "Desteapta-te, romane!", new National Anthem of Romania The new National Anthem of Romania, "Desteapta-te Romane!" ("Awaken thee, Romanian!") was adopted on January 24, 1990, as soon as the Revolution of December 1989 ended, by a Decree-Law of the Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN), shows the volume "Istoria (...)

PM Orban: There are two greater piorities for Gov't: Unirii motorway and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway The construction of the Iasi-Targu Mures and Sibiu-Pitesti motorways are two of the Government's greater priorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Iasi on Friday. Attending the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, the head of the Executive showed that both (...)

President Iohannis, in Iasi: Romanians and Romania need Unirii Motorway President Klaus Iohannis, who participates on Friday in the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Iasi, conveyed to the governors that the Romanians and Romania need the Unirii (Union - ed.n.) Motorway, a 'project enshrined by law', which 'obliges 'the state to (...)

The Romanian stock market goes up by 35 percent in 2019 the largest yearly growth rate in a decade By Jerom Bolt The Romanian capital market posted in 2019 one of the best years in recent history in terms of the yearly growth peace, a statement from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shows. The BET index, which includes the most-traded 16 companies listed on the Romanian stock exchange, (...)

Five Suitors Still in the Cards to Buy CEZ's Romanian Operations Only five suitors are left in the race to buy the CEZ operations in Romania – Australia’s Macquarie group, DWS – Deutsche Bank’s investment fund (the two also seek to buy a stake in Enel Romania), Hungary’s MOL, Austria’s OMV (owner of Petrom) and a consortium comprising Hidroelectrica, Electrica and (...)

Romanians Saved More Than RON124.5B in Banks in 2019 Romanian individuals made leu and euro deposits worth 124.5 billion lei in the first eleven months of 2019, 8.3% more than in the year-earlier period, Romania’s central bank data show.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |