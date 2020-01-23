UPDATE ​Ukraine President Zelensky's statement on North Bucovina region having been "occupied" by Romanians prompts intervention by Romanian ForMin / Ambassador calls translation error

UPDATE ​Ukraine President Zelensky's statement on North Bucovina region having been "occupied" by Romanians prompts intervention by Romanian ForMin / Ambassador calls translation error. Romania's Foreign Ministry has called for the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bucharest to clarify statements made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in which he referred to the region of Northern Bucovina being occupied by the Romanians.UPDATE The word "taken" was later used in the statement, instead of occupied. The Ukrainian Ambassador to Bucharest said in a Facebook post that the use of the word "occupied" was a translation error and that "taken should have been used" - a situation he regretted. [Read the article in HotNews]