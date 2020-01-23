 
Romaniapress.com

January 23, 2020

EximBank finalises Banca Romaneasca's takeover
Jan 23, 2020

EximBank finalises Banca Romaneasca's takeover.

EximBank has finalized the acquisition of Banca Romaneasca SA (BROM), with the submitted bid being part of the agreement concluded in June 2019 between EximBank and National Bank of Greece (NBG) on the purchase of the latter's 99.28 percent stake in BROM, the bank said in a release. As a result of the acquisition, EximBank enters Romania's attractive retail market and becomes a universal bank with full services and will continue to fulfill its long-term mission by supporting and promoting Romania's economic development. The new entity will rank among the top 10 banks in Romania, with a market share of approximately 3 percent. "Through the acquisition of Banca Romaneasca, EximBank improves its services to local customers and increases its capacity to support the development of the Romanian economy. The market share of BROM, an efficient management and good solvency and liquidity levels complement the strengths of EximBank, and together we will be even stronger. I am confident that all these key elements, bundled together at the end of the upcoming integration process, will create a landmark institution on the financial-banking market that will better respond to the demands of our customers," said Eximbank CEO Traian Halalai. J.P. Morgan Securities PLC. acted as sole financial consultant in the transaction. EximBank was also assisted by Pricewaterhousecoopers Management Consultants SRL, while Linklaters LLP was the international legal consultant, and Bulboaca & Partners SCA provided legal assistance locally. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Table tennis: Romania's women's team qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Romania's women's table tennis team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, after defeating India, 3-2, in the decisive match of the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar (Portugal). The victory point was brought by Daniela Monteiro Dodean, who defeated Manika (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: "Desteapta-te, romane!", new National Anthem of Romania The new National Anthem of Romania, "Desteapta-te Romane!" ("Awaken thee, Romanian!") was adopted on January 24, 1990, as soon as the Revolution of December 1989 ended, by a Decree-Law of the Council of the National Salvation Front (CFSN), shows the volume "Istoria (...)

PM Orban: There are two greater piorities for Gov't: Unirii motorway and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway The construction of the Iasi-Targu Mures and Sibiu-Pitesti motorways are two of the Government's greater priorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Iasi on Friday. Attending the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, the head of the Executive showed that both (...)

President Iohannis, in Iasi: Romanians and Romania need Unirii Motorway President Klaus Iohannis, who participates on Friday in the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Iasi, conveyed to the governors that the Romanians and Romania need the Unirii (Union - ed.n.) Motorway, a 'project enshrined by law', which 'obliges 'the state to (...)

The Romanian stock market goes up by 35 percent in 2019 the largest yearly growth rate in a decade By Jerom Bolt The Romanian capital market posted in 2019 one of the best years in recent history in terms of the yearly growth peace, a statement from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shows. The BET index, which includes the most-traded 16 companies listed on the Romanian stock exchange, (...)

Five Suitors Still in the Cards to Buy CEZ's Romanian Operations Only five suitors are left in the race to buy the CEZ operations in Romania – Australia’s Macquarie group, DWS – Deutsche Bank’s investment fund (the two also seek to buy a stake in Enel Romania), Hungary’s MOL, Austria’s OMV (owner of Petrom) and a consortium comprising Hidroelectrica, Electrica and (...)

Romanians Saved More Than RON124.5B in Banks in 2019 Romanian individuals made leu and euro deposits worth 124.5 billion lei in the first eleven months of 2019, 8.3% more than in the year-earlier period, Romania’s central bank data show.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |