The Romanian stock market goes up by 35 percent in 2019 the largest yearly growth rate in a decade



By Jerom Bolt The Romanian capital market posted in 2019 one of the best years in recent history in terms of the yearly growth peace, a statement from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shows. The BET index, which includes the most-traded 16 companies listed on the Romanian stock exchange, (...)