PM Orban: There are two greater piorities for Gov't: Unirii motorway and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway. The construction of the Iasi-Targu Mures and Sibiu-Pitesti motorways are two of the Government's greater priorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Iasi on Friday. Attending the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, the head of the Executive showed that both motorways "are fundamental to ensure the connection between the historical provinces". "Our objective is to finance the Unirii [Union - ed.n.] motorway, both the feasibility study and the construction, from European funds, through the multi-annual financial exercise 2021-2027. There are two greater priorities: the Unirii motorway and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, which are fundamental to ensures the connection between the historical provinces and, especially for you, to really ensure the connection to the motorway European transport network. Moreover, we are already preparing, you know very well that the President of Romania was the one who organized the meeting of the Three Seas where the financing of a motorway project to ensure the north-south connection in the east of the European Union was put in place. This project, which corresponds largely with the Pan European Corridor IX, will be focus of our persistence and efforts to obtain funding and to complete it," said Orban. He gave assurances that, at the next government meeting, the Iasi-Targu Mures motorway project will be transferred from the Strategy and Forecast Committee to the Ministry of Transport. At the same time, the prime minister spoke about the need to modernize the railway line that connects the north of the country with Bucharest. "Also, we have budgeted for - and we will certainly accomplish it - ensuring the modernization of the railway, the main railway network that crosses Moldova, something that has never been done, by purchasing the most modern technology that provides capital repair or modernization where necessary," the prime minister went on to say.