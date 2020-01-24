Table tennis: Romania's women's team qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Romania's women's table tennis team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, after defeating India, 3-2, in the decisive match of the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification Tournament in Gondomar (Portugal). The victory point was brought by Daniela Monteiro Dodean, who defeated Manika Batra, the best Indian player, 3-1 (11-8, 11-4, 3-11, 11-2). Romania won the first match of the face-off, in the doubles, through the pair made up of Daniela Dodean / Elizabeta Samara, 3-2 (10-12, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6) against the pairing made up of Sutirtha Mukherjee / Ayhika Mukherjee. Another point was brought by Elizabeth Samara, victorious, 3-1 (12-10, 5-11, 11-2, 11-7), in the match against Ayhika Mukherjee. India's points were won by Manika Batra, 3-1 (7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7) against Bernadette Szocs, and Sutirtha Mukherjee, 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 3-11, 11-4) against the same Bernadette Szocs. Through the Romanian team's qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, two Romanian athletes also qualified for the singles event in Tokyo. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]