PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation

PM Orban to participate in Poland ceremonies on 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban pays an official visit to Poland on Monday, to participate in the commemorative ceremonies devoted to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration and extermination camp, the Government's Press Office informs. Thus, the Prime Minister will participate in the official ceremony, which will take place in front of the former concentration camp Auschwitz II - the Gate of Death. Polish President Andrzej Duda, "The Pillars of Remembrance" representative Ronald S. Lauder and Director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Piotr Mateusz Andrzej Cywinski will deliver speeches and then there will take place the ecumenical prayer ceremony. Subsequently, Ludovic Orban will participate in the commemorative march, candle lighting and the tribute paid to the victims of Fascism at the International Monument of Birkenau. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]