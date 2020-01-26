 
Romaniapress.com

January 26, 2020

JusMin Predoiu endorses justice and rule of law evaluation mechanism for all member states
Jan 26, 2020

JusMin Predoiu endorses justice and rule of law evaluation mechanism for all member states.

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, at the informal meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, organised in Zagreb, endorsed the idea of an evaluation mechanism on justice and rule of law for all member countries. "Although it was an informal meeting of the JHA Council, we discussed substantial topics. In the intervention in the Council meeting, I evoked the idea of a justice and rule of law evaluation mechanism for all member countries, without any parallelisms in this demarche. Certainly, a single standard is needed for everyone. I showed that the support for making the European Prosecutor's Office operational will be a test for the real commitment of all the member states' governments to the same integrity standards in all member countries, protecting the European interests and combatting corruption with European funds. It would be good that all EU member countries combat corruption as Romania does, including in the European funds area. Otherwise, we reach double standards in the absorption mechanisms," Predoiu said at the end of the meeting, as quoted in a Justice Ministry release. On the sidelines of the JHA Council meeting, Minister Predoiu had bilateral meetings with the ministers and delegations of Germany, Sweden and Poland. Moreover, he had head-to-head talks with the ministers of Finland, Croatia and Austria, as well as with EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders. "These talks were aimed at the JHA agenda. We haven't discussed anything about the CVM [Cooperation and Verification Mechanism] this time, we particularly wanted to begin with the matters on the European agenda, because there is very much to do for Justice in all European countries. Justice independence, the space of freedom, security and justice in the EU are the main values that positively differentiate the European construction on a global level. That is why, they must be protected and consolidated through constant modernisation and refining," Predoiu said. At the informal meeting in Zagreb, the EU member states ministers of justice discussed the progress concerning the strategic orientations in the area of freedom, security and justice, judiciary training, the importance of the European judiciary network in the civil and commercial area, as well as that of the national networks. Minister Catalin Predoiu supported the topics on the 2019-2024 Strategic Agenda in the area of freedom, security and justice. According to the Justice Ministry, the minister showed that the principles of developing the future judiciary cooperation must remain the same: be focused on the Union's citizens, ensure facilitating the access to justice, be based on respecting common values, fundamental rights and freedoms and the rule of law and ensuring the consolidation of mutual trust in the member states' justice systems. During his interventions, the Justice Minister mentioned that he endorses the European Prosecutor's Office becoming operational and its consolidation, as well as the initiatives of strengthening the rule of law in the EU through a generally applicable mechanism, within which the member states can be evaluated in relation to the same objectives, criteria and procedures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis on IT sector tax exemption: We must consider the introduction of taxes, maybe progressively President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the idea of the equal tax treatment is "basically true", but in the case of the IT sector, where salaries are exempt from the income tax, the authorities need to take into account the fact that this sector has increased in the past ten (...)

BTD Construct 2019 Turnover Up 35% To EUR36M; Eyes Overshooting EUR50M Mark In 2020 BTD Construct & Ambient SRL, a Bucharest-based construction company held by the Dogaru family, ended 2019 with a turnover of EUR36 million, up 35% on the year, according to shareholders’ preliminary calculations.

Iohannis: I think it is right for the private, public systems to provide healthcare services together President Klaus Iohannis supports a project released by the Ministry of Health that allows privately operated hospitals in Romania access to national healthcare programmes. "The government has to provide all healthcare services, but in Romania there is also a private system that operates (...)

Iohannis says to reappoint Orban as PM if censure motion prevails President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that if the censure motion against the Orban Cabinet prevails, he will still pick Orban as the prime minister for the government to ensue.      "Yes, this time and next time as well I will also appoint Mr Ludovic Orban," the President said, when (...)

Conductor Macelaru on winning Grammy: It proves there are examples for the younger generation Romanian conductor Cristian Macelaru, whose name is on the list of laureates of the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, says that the fact that a Romanian is rewarded with this award proves that there are cultural values to be examples for the younger generation. "As I am not the only (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Siceram SA Takeover By Leier ROM SRL Romania’s Competition Council on Monday said it approved a transaction whereby the company Leier ROM SRL based in Cluj-Napoca is acquiring the company Siceram SA, whose core activity is manufacturing products for burnt clay constructions.

PM Orban: Serb minority - a model of inter-ethnic living and social cohesion in Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday sent a message on the Sveti Sava Day saying that the Serb minority is "a model of inter-ethnic relations and social cohesion in Romania, to which it contributes alongside the other ethnic minorities and the majority population." "This is a (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |