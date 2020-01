RCS&RDS Launches EUR800M Secured Notes to Refinance Debt

RCS&RDS Launches EUR800M Secured Notes to Refinance Debt. Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) said Monday RCS&RDS has launched an offering of up to EUR800 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2025 and 2028, seeking to refinance older debts. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]