MHS Holding, Largest BMW Dealer In Romania, Sells Nearly 4,700 Units In 2019

MHS Holding, Largest BMW Dealer In Romania, Sells Nearly 4,700 Units In 2019. MHS Holding, the largest BMW dealer in Romania, sold some 4,700 units in 2019, through Automobile Bavaria Romania and MHS Truck & Bus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]