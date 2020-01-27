USR, PLUS considering July merger convention

USR, PLUS considering July merger convention. At a joint meeting on Monday, the National Bureaus of the Save Romania Union (USR) and Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) decided to ask the organizations for a mandate to hold a merger convention this July. The decision will be made by the Political Committee of the USR and in the National Council of PLUS, which will convene in Bucharest on February 8, according to a press statement of the USR PLUS Alliance released on Monday. "In February, the USR and PLUS subsidiaries are encouraged to consensually designate the joint candidates of the alliance in the local elections," according to the statement. At Monday's meeting, the executive team of the USR PLUS Alliance was also completed. Thus, the members of the Joint Committee of the alliance are: Dragos Tudorache (PLUS) - coordination; Ionut Mosteanu (USR) - communication; Silviu Dehelean (USR) - legal; Dragos Neacsu (PLUS) - financing; Oana Toiu (PLUS) - public policies; Moise Guran (USR) - campaigns. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]