Three schools close in Romania due to flu. Romania's Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie announced on Monday that three schools - two in Bucharest and one in Sibiu - are closed due to respiratory infections or influenza. "The ministry has sent to all school inspectorates and schools a note requesting to monitor illnesses due to respiratory infections or influenza. (...) At this time, I have asked all school inspectorates to submit daily, before 10:00hrs, a report on the cases of influenza or respiratory infections. At this moment, three educational facilities are closed: two in Bucharest and one in Sibiu, and 763 students are affected by the closing of the schools," Anisie said at a news conference. She said that the measures to be taken in such situations were presented to the school inspectors. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]