 
Romaniapress.com

January 27, 2020

Special access line opens in Romania for airport passengers coming from China
Jan 27, 2020

Special access line opens in Romania for airport passengers coming from China.

Romania's Health Minister Victor Costache said on Monday that special access lines for passengers coming from China were established at international airports. "For several days now, a special access line has been operating at international airports for passengers coming from China, as well as for Chinese passengers. We also have a database and we know their location in Romania. All travellers coming from China receive some special questionnaires and they are requested to call 112, because their calls are taken over to identify this patient zero. I personally visited the units at the Matei Bals Institute, where these patients can be treated correctly, and the centres that I want to clearly identify at national level are - apart from Bucharest - Iasi, Targu Mures, Cluj, Timisoara, Sibiu and we identify an additional centre in Oradea," said Costache. He added that, starting on Tuesday morning, the Matei Bals Institute will be able to carry out tests to identify the coronavirus, which will also become possible next week at the healthcare facilities in the mentioned cities, which will receive reagents to detect the coronavirus. In the event that Romania faced people infected with coronavirus, according to him, the first ten will be treated at the Matei Bals Institute. "The idea is not to bring all the cases to Bucharest. The first ten cases are to be treated in Bucharest, if we ever have these ten cases, and to create the expertise at national level," said Costache. About the seasonal flu, Costache said that this year the flu vaccination campaign will start in time. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

How Things Changed at the Top of Modern Grocery Retail in a Decade The ranking of the largest players in the grocery retail in Romania has radically changed in the past decade, with three new names climbing among the top five. The three are Profi and Mega Image supermarket chains and discount chain Lidl, according to ZF estimates based on 2019 (...)

Head of PM Chancellery Danca: Gov't approved, with amendaments, the law on election of mayors in two rounds The Government approved the final version, with amendments, of the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds for which it plans to assume responsibility in Parliament on Wednesday, announced the head of Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. "The main amendments brought to the (...)

Analysts: Romania Risks Overshooting 5% Budget Deficit Threshold In Coming Years Romania’s 2020 state budget is optimistic, which significantly increases the risk of reaching a 5% government deficit, in the coming years, if the current pension increase calendar is maintained, according to analysts questioned by news agency (...)

PM Orban: We want to register Rosia Montana with UNESCO Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government wants to register the Rosia Montana site as a World Heritage site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, with Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu to hold consultations on this topic with the (...)

ForMin Aurescu, US Ambassador discuss common priorities on bilaeral agenda in 2020 Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, to concretely discuss the working plan on the common priorities of the Romanian-US bilateral agenda in 2020, including political dialogue, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) (...)

Romanian deputies vote to remove special pensions for magistrates, MPs, keep military pensions Romania's House of Deputies adopted on Tuesday a bill removing the existing special pensions given to judges, prosecutors, members of the Parliament, auxiliary court personnel and other key categories of state and public sector employees. Deputies voted to keep special pensions for military and (...)

UPDATE Chamber passes bill repealing special state pensions On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill repealing special state pensions, 247 to nil and 21 abstentions. The bill provides for the repeal of special state pensions, with the exception of the pensions for the military and police. The MPs rejected amendments tabled in the Committee on (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |