Antitrust Body Clears Siceram SA Takeover By Leier ROM SRL. Romania’s Competition Council on Monday said it approved a transaction whereby the company Leier ROM SRL based in Cluj-Napoca is acquiring the company Siceram SA, whose core activity is manufacturing products for burnt clay constructions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]