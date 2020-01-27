 
Iohannis: I think it is right for the private, public systems to provide healthcare services together
Iohannis: I think it is right for the private, public systems to provide healthcare services together.

President Klaus Iohannis supports a project released by the Ministry of Health that allows privately operated hospitals in Romania access to national healthcare programmes. "The government has to provide all healthcare services, but in Romania there is also a private system that operates up to good parameters. Because we have this private system that operates within good parameters, I think it is right for the private system to co-operate with the public system and together to provide healthcare services to the benefit of the population. I have seen the approach of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). I find it strange, to say the least, since we have very good doctors in the public sector and very good doctors in the private sector private, I think we must have the wisdom to pave the way for some and others to the patient, to the benefit of the patient," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday. PSD is opposing a project launched by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to privatise healthcare programmes, arguing that health is a constitutional right for all citizens, not just for those on a high income. "PSD is categorically opposing the project launched by PNL on the privatisation of healthcare programmes. Health is a constitutional right guaranteed for all citizens, not just for those on a high income, as PNL wants. So that everybody understands: privatising public healthcare programmes means the budget for more expensive or emergency treatments will be shared with privately operated hospitals. So, obviously, less money will be left at public hospitals," according to a post on PSD's Facebook page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

