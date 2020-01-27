Iohannis says to reappoint Orban as PM if censure motion prevails

Iohannis says to reappoint Orban as PM if censure motion prevails. President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that if the censure motion against the Orban Cabinet prevails, he will still pick Orban as the prime minister for the government to ensue. "Yes, this time and next time as well I will also appoint Mr Ludovic Orban," the President said, when asked whom he will pick for prime minister if a censure motion passes. Regarding the intention of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to table such a motion, President Iohannis said: "We have heard the story with the motion since the government announced it would assume responsibility. Let's see what happens actually." Asked if there is a plan B if the motion fails and Orban does not resign office, he assured that a plan B always exists. Iohannis said that this week an extraordinary session of Parliament takes place and that he looks forward to seeing what the forum decides. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]