BTD Construct 2019 Turnover Up 35% To EUR36M; Eyes Overshooting EUR50M Mark In 2020

BTD Construct 2019 Turnover Up 35% To EUR36M; Eyes Overshooting EUR50M Mark In 2020. BTD Construct & Ambient SRL, a Bucharest-based construction company held by the Dogaru family, ended 2019 with a turnover of EUR36 million, up 35% on the year, according to shareholders’ preliminary calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]