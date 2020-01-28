PM Orban attends 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau camp's liberation

PM Orban attends 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau camp's liberation. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended, on Monday, the 75th anniversary of liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. According to a Government's release, the commemorative event, held under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, brought together over 30 heads of state and government and representatives of the Royal Houses of Europe. "The event was attended by over one hundred former prisoners of the Auschwitz camp from several European states, the US, Canada, Israel, Australia," the release mentioned. The program of the commemorative event included addresses by the President of the Republic of Poland and the survivors of Auschwitz and the lighting of candles by the survivors' delegations, heads of state and government and representatives of the Royal Houses. "Prime Minister Ludovic Orban lit a candle at the Victims Monument, paying tribute to the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, including those of Romanian origin," the quoted source informs. Annually, on January 27 (the day of release of prisoners from Auschwitz-Birkenau camp) marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "The reminder of the dramatic episode of the Holocaust is all the more relevant in the current international context, marked by a worrying increase in intolerance, xenophobia and anti-Semitism. Romania has made significant efforts internally and internationally on assuming the past, condemning the Holocaust denial and combating anti-Semitism, and maintains its commitment to promoting and protecting diversity, human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Government's release underscores. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]