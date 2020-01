BenefitOnline.ro Turnover Grows 70% in 2019, to RON55M

BenefitOnline.ro, a local platform for employee benefits, had a turnover of RON55 million in 2019, up nearly 70% on the year, and ended the year with 180,000 users from over 300 private companies in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]