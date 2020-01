Traian Halalai, Eximbank CEO: We Paid EUR61M for Banca Romaneasca

Traian Halalai, Eximbank CEO: We Paid EUR61M for Banca Romaneasca. EximBank paid EUR61 million for Banca Romaneasca at a EUR130 milion capital acquired, says EximBank CEO Traian Halalai, which means the sale was done at a multiple of 0.4. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]