Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 4.6% of GDP in 2019, Says Finance Minister

Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 4.6% of GDP in 2019, Says Finance Minister. Romania's consolidated budget posted a deficit of 4.6% of the gross domestic product in 2019, wider than the government's estimate of 4.4%, finance minister Florin Citu said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]