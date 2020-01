Iulian Dascalu Offers EUR23.5M for 31% in Carbochim

Iulian Dascalu Offers EUR23.5M for 31% in Carbochim. Real estate developer Iulius, owned by Iulian Dascalu, is offering RON23.5 million to acquire 31% of industrial abrasives manufacturer Carbochim (CBC.RO) via Carbo Europe in an offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that ends on March (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]