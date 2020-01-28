NATO's Resolute Support Mission / First detachment of Black Vipers 21st battalion reaches Afghanistan

NATO's Resolute Support Mission / First detachment of Black Vipers 21st battalion reaches Afghanistan. The first detachment of troops from the 21st Battalion "Black Vipers" Force Protection arrived in Afghanistan, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Tuesday. ''The first 'Black Vipers' have arrived in Afghanistan! The 21st Battalion 'Black Viper' Force Protection will participate in NATO's Resolute Support Mission, in the Kandahar province, the Afghanistan theatre of operations, from February to August 2020. Easy mission! '', the MApN's Facebook page informs. Commander of the 2nd Infantry Division "Getica", Major General Gheorghita Vlad, Air Fleet General Valerica Vrajescu, Deputy Chief of Joint Forces Command and Commander of 2nd Mountain Troops Brigade "Sarmizegetusa", Brigadier General Cristian Teglas were present at boarding on Romanian Air Force 90th Airlift Base, located at the Henri Coanda International Airport, near Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]