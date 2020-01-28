 
Romaniapress.com

January 28, 2020

Three-month interbank offered rate rises to 3.18 ppa
Jan 28, 2020

Three-month interbank offered rate rises to 3.18 ppa.

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR rose on Tuesday to 3.18 ppa, from 3.16 ppa, on Monday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). At the beginning of last year, the three-month ROBOR was 2.99 per year, and at the end of the year 2.18 pct. On the same day of 2019, the index stood at 2.20 per year. The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans went down to 3.25 pct, from 3.26 pct on Monday, and the 12-month ROBOR dropped to 3.30 pct per year, from 3.32 pct. The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC), regulated by Emergency Ordinance 19/2009, for the third quarter of 2019, is 2.36 pct per year, being calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the first quarter of the year. OUG No. 19/2019 came into force in May last year, modifying the way the interest rate for floating rate loans in lei is calculated and setting as benchmark the IRCC, calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia (...)

Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China A Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer.      MAE specifies that the (...)

Atu Tech Turnover Up 37% YoY To RON43M In 2019; Eyes 20% Growth In 2020 Atu Tech (a2t.ro), one of the largest online stores specialized in selling home security systems, registered sales of RON43 million (EUR9 million) in 2019, up 37% against the previous year, due to an increase in demand for security systems and investments in the technical assistance (...)

PM Orban, indifferent to PSD motion, predicts its failure Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he is "indifferently" waiting for the censure motion that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is about to table, adding that he does not believe the approach stands any chance of success. "I could say that I look forward to it (...)

Eximtur Sales Up 10% YoY To EUR71M In 2019 Travel agency Eximtur ended 2019 with sales of nearly EUR71 million, 10% more than in 2018, due mainly to vacation vouchers and online sales.

PSD to table censure motion Thursday morning A motion of censure against the Orban Government will be tabled on Thursday morning, said Wednesday Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).      "Tomorrow morning we will table a motion of censure against the Orban (...)

PM Orban says current system restricts citizens' right to replace unsatisfactory mayors The government has made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for amending the law on local elections so that the voting system bestows legitimacy on elected mayors, as the current mechanism restricts the right of dissatisfied citizens to replace a mayor who does not his or (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |