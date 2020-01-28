 
Romaniapress.com

January 28, 2020

APIA authorizes payment of over 92pct of eligible farmers; total sum exceeds 2bn euros
Jan 28, 2020

APIA authorizes payment of over 92pct of eligible farmers; total sum exceeds 2bn euros.

The Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) has authorized the payment of over 92pct of the number of eligible farmers of the 2019 Campaign for single payment applications, with a total amount of 2.115 billion euros, informs the institution on Tuesday. According to an APIA press release issued for AGERPRES, of the total amount, approximately 1.65 billion euros come from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), 338.72 million euros from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), 67.35 million of euros from BN1 (co-financing from the National Budget), and 59.05 million euros from the National Budget. At the same time, as of January 21, 2020, the payments related to the Transitional National Aid for vegetables and animal husbandry were started, at the currency exchange rate of 4.7496 lei to one euro, established by the European Central Bank on September 30, 2019 and published in the Official Journal of the European Union, C329/03 of October 1, 2019. The aid granted to farmers from the national budget for crops located on arable land was set at 13.3202 euros / hectare, the total ceiling allocated to this aid - Transitional National Aid (ANT1) - being of about 93,832 million euros. The largest amount in the vegetable sector is granted to tobacco crops - ANT4 - 1,569 euros / ha, followed by hops - ANT5 - 400.26 euros / ha, sugar beet - ANT6 - 73.82 euros / ha, and to hemp crops for fiber (ANT 3) is allocated about 8.96 euros / ha. In the zootechnical sector, for ANT 8 - decoupled from production scheme, bovine species - meat sector, the amount is 69.11 euros / head, for ANT7 - decoupled production scheme, bovine species - milk sector, 17.72 euro / ton , and for ANT 9 - coupled production scheme, sheep / goat species - 4,716 euros / head. The total ceiling in the livestock sector is 162,522 million euros. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia (...)

Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China A Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer.      MAE specifies that the (...)

Atu Tech Turnover Up 37% YoY To RON43M In 2019; Eyes 20% Growth In 2020 Atu Tech (a2t.ro), one of the largest online stores specialized in selling home security systems, registered sales of RON43 million (EUR9 million) in 2019, up 37% against the previous year, due to an increase in demand for security systems and investments in the technical assistance (...)

PM Orban, indifferent to PSD motion, predicts its failure Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he is "indifferently" waiting for the censure motion that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is about to table, adding that he does not believe the approach stands any chance of success. "I could say that I look forward to it (...)

Eximtur Sales Up 10% YoY To EUR71M In 2019 Travel agency Eximtur ended 2019 with sales of nearly EUR71 million, 10% more than in 2018, due mainly to vacation vouchers and online sales.

PSD to table censure motion Thursday morning A motion of censure against the Orban Government will be tabled on Thursday morning, said Wednesday Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).      "Tomorrow morning we will table a motion of censure against the Orban (...)

PM Orban says current system restricts citizens' right to replace unsatisfactory mayors The government has made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for amending the law on local elections so that the voting system bestows legitimacy on elected mayors, as the current mechanism restricts the right of dissatisfied citizens to replace a mayor who does not his or (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |