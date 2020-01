Fashion Days 2019 Turnover Up 30% YoY To Over RON325M

Fashion Days 2019 Turnover Up 30% YoY To Over RON325M. Online fashion retailer Fashion Days ended 2019 with a turnover of over RON325 million, up 30% on the year, and switched to profit, for the first time, in the last six months of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]