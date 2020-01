Romania Business Process Outsourcing Market Up 8% YoY To Nearly EUR800M In 2019

Romania Business Process Outsourcing Market Up 8% YoY To Nearly EUR800M In 2019. Romania’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market reached approximately EUR800 million in 2019, up 8% on the year, according to estimates by Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]