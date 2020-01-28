Romanian deputies vote to remove special pensions for magistrates, MPs, keep military pensions

Romanian deputies vote to remove special pensions for magistrates, MPs, keep military pensions. Romania's House of Deputies adopted on Tuesday a bill removing the existing special pensions given to judges, prosecutors, members of the Parliament, auxiliary court personnel and other key categories of state and public sector employees. Deputies voted to keep special pensions for military and the police.