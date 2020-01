Analysts: Romania Risks Overshooting 5% Budget Deficit Threshold In Coming Years

Analysts: Romania Risks Overshooting 5% Budget Deficit Threshold In Coming Years. Romania’s 2020 state budget is optimistic, which significantly increases the risk of reaching a 5% government deficit, in the coming years, if the current pension increase calendar is maintained, according to analysts questioned by news agency (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]