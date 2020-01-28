Head of PM Chancellery Danca: Gov't approved, with amendaments, the law on election of mayors in two rounds

Head of PM Chancellery Danca: Gov't approved, with amendaments, the law on election of mayors in two rounds. The Government approved the final version, with amendments, of the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds for which it plans to assume responsibility in Parliament on Wednesday, announced the head of Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. "The main amendments brought to the draft and adopted by the Government are related to the period of time during which non-resident voting is allowed, which was established at 60 days, the amendment belonging to the PNL (National Liberal Party). Another amendment was related to the number of signatures, which got reduced from 1 per cent down to 0.5 per cent of the electoral list in the respective locality where the candidates want to run after several civic organisations asked for the facilitation of the manner in which independent candidates can register to run in the elections, which amendment was agreed and adopted. The amendment was submitted by the USR (Save Romania Union," said Danca, at the end of the Government meeting. he specified another amendment that was adopted concerned the representation of national minorities in the Romanian Parliament of the political parties in Parliament in the structures of the Electoral Bureaus in order "to allow this representativeness for the national minorities and political entities with 7 Senators and 10 Deputies." "Another amendment was related to the accreditation of the observers at the polling stations so that this activity to be facilitated compared with the in force legislation that made it difficult, on the one hand, for the independent observes to get their accreditation and, on the other hand, allowed the presence near the polling stations of some political representatives who weren't supposed to be in the area. These were the main amendments adopted today and the procedure of the Government assuming responsibility for this draft law is ongoing. The Government will go before Parliament tomorrow," said Danca. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

