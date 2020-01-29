 
January 29, 2020

Dropping Income Tax Exemption for IT Employees Would Translate into RON1B State Budget Revenue a Year
Dropping Income Tax Exemption for IT Employees Would Translate into RON1B State Budget Revenue a Year.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continues to say that dropping the income tax exemption some IT employees currently get is a good thing and that equal fiscal treatment for all citizens and companies is a goal of the PNL (National Liberal Party) government. If it were to drop the income tax (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Unemployment rate decreases to 3.9pct in December 2019 The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9pct in December last year, from 4pct in November, and the number of the unemployed decreased to 354,000 people, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday. In November 2019, the number of (...)

Prime Minister Orban emphasized Romania's commitment in developing bilateral relations with UK post-Brexit Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized, on Wednesday, during a meeting with representatives of the British business community in Romania, the long-term commitment of our country in the direction of developing bilateral relations, once the United Kingdom exits the European Union, on January 31, (...)

Sika Sees Double-Digit Growth To Over RON170M In Romania In 2019 Switzerland’s Sika group, the owner of the construction materials manufacturer AdePlast, increased its revenue in Romania at a double-digit rate in 2019, its officials say, to at least 170 million lei (EUR36 million).

Nine Deals Worth Over EUR5M On Healthcare Market In 2019 Romania’s healthcare industry saw nine deals worth more than EUR5 million signed last year, twice more than in 2018, data supplied by audit and advisory firm Deloitte at ZF’s request show.

CSM: Elimination of service pensions of magistrates seriously affects justice independence The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) said the elimination of the service pensions of the magistrates "is a very serious matter that affects justice independence." "The Superior Council of Magistracy is concerned and disapproves the adoption by the Deputies Chamber on January (...)

Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia (...)

Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China A Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer.      MAE specifies that the (...)

 

