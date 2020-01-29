Romanian electoral official meets Russian Ambassador as election year starts

Romanian electoral official meets Russian Ambassador as election year starts. ​The head of Romania's Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has met Russian Ambassador to Bucharest to discuss "collaboration" in developing electoral processes and best practice exchanges, the two parties announced. The AEP head is the last major official still in office in Romania from among those named during the regime of Liviu Dragnea, the former strongman of the Social Democrats (PSD). [Read the article in HotNews]