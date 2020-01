Horizon Capital Buys 6.8% of Purcari Wineries for $7M

Horizon Capital Buys 6.8% of Purcari Wineries for $7M. Horizon Capital, a leading private equity firm in the region, announced today that its $200 million Emerging Europe Growth Fund III (EEGF III) has invested $7 million for a 6.8% stake in Purcari Wineries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]