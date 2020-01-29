 
PSD to table censure motion Thursday morning
PSD to table censure motion Thursday morning.

A motion of censure against the Orban Government will be tabled on Thursday morning, said Wednesday Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).      "Tomorrow morning we will table a motion of censure against the Orban Government," Ciolacu said at Parliament House on Wednesday.      In his opinion, "the opposition rejoices every time the power gives it the right to file more motions."      "And we don't want to get rid of that. We want to file the censure motion," Ciolacu added.      Asked if he would like the motion to prevail, the PSD leader said: "Definitely." "The math is not there, but it was not either when the Orban Government was voted in office," he said.      Ciolacu said that in addition to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), no other group has announced support for the motion, but added that "there are more colleagues who would like it."      He said that early elections are possible even if the motion prevails.      "This possibility is constitutional, but it requires a certain procedure. Everything is open," said Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

