 
Romaniapress.com

January 29, 2020

PM Orban says current system restricts citizens' right to replace unsatisfactory mayors
Jan 29, 2020

PM Orban says current system restricts citizens' right to replace unsatisfactory mayors.

The government has made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for amending the law on local elections so that the voting system bestows legitimacy on elected mayors, as the current mechanism restricts the right of dissatisfied citizens to replace a mayor who does not his or her job, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday. "The government I lead has made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for changing the law on local elections so as to allow the citizens of each local community to elect their mayors under a system of election that lends legitimacy to the elected mayors - namely by a 50%-plus-one majority of the voters who cast ballots," Orban said at a meeting in Parliament for the Government assuming responsibility for two-round mayoral elections. He said that the current system is restricting the right of disaffected citizens to replace a mayor. "This voting system restricts the right of the disaffected citizens of a local community to replace mayors who do not do their job, who do not abide by electoral promises and who has not had the capacity to develop the local community," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Unemployment rate decreases to 3.9pct in December 2019 The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9pct in December last year, from 4pct in November, and the number of the unemployed decreased to 354,000 people, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday. In November 2019, the number of (...)

Prime Minister Orban emphasized Romania's commitment in developing bilateral relations with UK post-Brexit Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized, on Wednesday, during a meeting with representatives of the British business community in Romania, the long-term commitment of our country in the direction of developing bilateral relations, once the United Kingdom exits the European Union, on January 31, (...)

Sika Sees Double-Digit Growth To Over RON170M In Romania In 2019 Switzerland’s Sika group, the owner of the construction materials manufacturer AdePlast, increased its revenue in Romania at a double-digit rate in 2019, its officials say, to at least 170 million lei (EUR36 million).

Nine Deals Worth Over EUR5M On Healthcare Market In 2019 Romania’s healthcare industry saw nine deals worth more than EUR5 million signed last year, twice more than in 2018, data supplied by audit and advisory firm Deloitte at ZF’s request show.

CSM: Elimination of service pensions of magistrates seriously affects justice independence The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) said the elimination of the service pensions of the magistrates "is a very serious matter that affects justice independence." "The Superior Council of Magistracy is concerned and disapproves the adoption by the Deputies Chamber on January (...)

Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia (...)

Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China A Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer.      MAE specifies that the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |