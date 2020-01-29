 
ForMin Aurescu: Any demarche aimed at solving Israeli-Palestinian conflict to both sides' benefit is to be saluted
Any demarche, which is aimed at solving the Israeli - Palestinian conflict, to the both sides' benefit and which gives a thrust to the pace process in the Middle East, must be saluted, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday. He spoke of the peace plan for the Middle East presented by US President Donald Trump. "I have always upheld the importance of getting involved and coordinated with the US in the file on the peace process in the Middle East. There cannot be a peace process and a sustainable solution without the US' involvement," Aurescu said. He also brought to mind the position of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on this topic, a position that "was agreed by all capitals of the EU member states and which, basically, mentions that this plan proposed by the United States represents an opportunity to relaunch the efforts that are extremely necessary for obtaining a negotiable and viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict." "Romania will continue to plead for a sustainable solution to this conflict, grounded on a just, comprehensive and sustainable agreement, based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, which should coexist in pace and security and which remains the only viable option to respond to the aspirations of both sides," Aurescu pointed out. Aurescu highlighted that a consultation process will be initiated within the EU. "We shall actively participate within this consultation process, which will shape up (...) common and unitary positions based on international law principles, according to the legal framework agreed within the UN. All relevant actors must be involved, especially those on a regional level," the Foreign Minister also said. In context, he underscored "the need for direct dialogue between the sides, as well as some measures to increase confidence between the sides, an effort to which the EU can bring significant contributions as well." AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
