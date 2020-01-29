Unemployment rate decreases to 3.9pct in December 2019The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9pct in December last year, from 4pct in November, and the number of the unemployed decreased to 354,000 people, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.
Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in RomeRomanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition.
Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, ChinaA Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer.
