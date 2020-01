Atu Tech Turnover Up 37% YoY To RON43M In 2019; Eyes 20% Growth In 2020

Atu Tech Turnover Up 37% YoY To RON43M In 2019; Eyes 20% Growth In 2020. Atu Tech (a2t.ro), one of the largest online stores specialized in selling home security systems, registered sales of RON43 million (EUR9 million) in 2019, up 37% against the previous year, due to an increase in demand for security systems and investments in the technical assistance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]