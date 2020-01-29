 
Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome
Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia Bordignon, 102 kg. In clean and jerk, Toma ranked first, with 136 kg, being followed by Charron, with 130 kg, and by Cuban Marina Rodriguez Mitjan, 124 kg. In total, Toma took the gold with 249 kg, and she was followed by Charron, with 235 kg, and Bordignon, 225 kg. On Monday, Elena Ramona Andries ranked 4th in snatch, clean and jerk and total, in the 49 kg category. Participating in this competition are 159 athletes from 42 countries. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea: EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

