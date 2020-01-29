Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China

Romanian national asks for repatriation from Wuhan, China. A Romanian national has requested to be repatriated from Wuhan, China, an area affected by a new coronavirus, while two other Romanians, from part of the same province, Hubei, have been in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through their employer. MAE specifies that the Romanian national in Wuhan City has expressed his intention for repatriation, and his data have already been submitted and recorded with the records of the European institutions and the partners to facilitate the trip to Romania. As for the other two Romanian nationals who are in another part of the Hubei province, the Romanian Embassy in Beijing "keeps in constant contact with their employer and the Chinese authorities to identify the best way for repatriation, given the restrictions imposed in the area." The Romanian Embassy in Beijing is in permanent contact with both the three Romanian nationals in the province of Hubei, as well as with the representatives of the diplomatic missions of the EU member states accredited to the People's Republic of China, in order to manage the said situation. At the same time, MAE is in direct connection with the crisis management structures at the foreign ministries of other member states of the European Union and with the relevant European bodies in order to exchange information in real time and take the necessary measures to repatriate the nationals from China. MAE also emphasises that it can provide assistance and support for the return to Romania of the people who request it. The contact details of the Romanian Embassy in Beijing are available to the Romanian community in the China, and the emergency telephone of the mission is permanently in the care of a diplomat. Also, for better understanding of the situation of the Romanian nationals in China, the mission officials regularly call and send messages to the people in the outbreak area and in the neighbouring regions, being aware of the situation of the Romanian nationals there. MAE recommends postponing travel to Hubei Province, Wuhan, China, until the situation gets back to normal amidst an outbreak of viral pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus in China. At the same time, MAE recommends the Romanian citizens who are already in China should follow the precautionary and hygiene measures recommended in such instances and avoid moving to places where living or dead animals are being handled, as well as contact with sick people, particularly those with respiratory symptoms. Romanians in China are advised to: strictly adhere to the advice and recommendations of the local authorities; follow local media to find out which areas are most affected in order to avoid them; take out travel, health and life insurance. For additional information on contamination prevention, Romanian nationals can access the dedicated sites of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control (www.cnscbt.ro) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (http://ecdc.europa.eu). MAE reiterates the recommendation of Romanian nationals abroad registering their presence there with the nearest diplomatic mission or Romanian consular office. Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by dialling the phone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Beijing: +861065323616, the Consulate General of Romania in Hong Kong: +85225233813, +85225233817 and the Consulate General of Romania in Shanghai: +862162701146 . The calls are rerouted to the Contact and Support Centre of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. The Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special situation of an urgent nature can use the on-duty numbers of the Romanian diplomatic mission in China +8618611737488, the Consulate General of Romania in Shanghai: +8613701949075, and the Consulate General of Romania in Hong Kong: +85296137370. MAE also recommends accessing the Internet pages: beijing.mae.ro, shanghai.mae.ro, hongkong.mae.ro, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection, www.mae.ro, reminding the Romanian citizens travelling abroad of the "Safe Travel" application, which offers travel information and tips, as well as the text message alert service under the information campaign "A text message can save your life!". AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Unemployment rate decreases to 3.9pct in December 2019 The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9pct in December last year, from 4pct in November, and the number of the unemployed decreased to 354,000 people, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday. In November 2019, the number of (...)



Prime Minister Orban emphasized Romania's commitment in developing bilateral relations with UK post-Brexit Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized, on Wednesday, during a meeting with representatives of the British business community in Romania, the long-term commitment of our country in the direction of developing bilateral relations, once the United Kingdom exits the European Union, on January 31, (...)



Sika Sees Double-Digit Growth To Over RON170M In Romania In 2019 Switzerland’s Sika group, the owner of the construction materials manufacturer AdePlast, increased its revenue in Romania at a double-digit rate in 2019, its officials say, to at least 170 million lei (EUR36 million).



Nine Deals Worth Over EUR5M On Healthcare Market In 2019 Romania’s healthcare industry saw nine deals worth more than EUR5 million signed last year, twice more than in 2018, data supplied by audit and advisory firm Deloitte at ZF’s request show.



CSM: Elimination of service pensions of magistrates seriously affects justice independence The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) said the elimination of the service pensions of the magistrates "is a very serious matter that affects justice independence." "The Superior Council of Magistracy is concerned and disapproves the adoption by the Deputies Chamber on January (...)



Weightlifting: Loredana Toma wins three gold medals at World Cup in Rome Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won three gold medals in the 64 kg category, on Wednesday, at the World Cup in Rome - a SILVER Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification competition. Toma won the gold medal in the 113 kg snatch event, defeating Maude Charron (Canada), with 105 kg, and Italian Giorgia (...)



Atu Tech Turnover Up 37% YoY To RON43M In 2019; Eyes 20% Growth In 2020 Atu Tech (a2t.ro), one of the largest online stores specialized in selling home security systems, registered sales of RON43 million (EUR9 million) in 2019, up 37% against the previous year, due to an increase in demand for security systems and investments in the technical assistance (...)

