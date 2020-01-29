 
January 29, 2020

CSM: Elimination of service pensions of magistrates seriously affects justice independence
CSM: Elimination of service pensions of magistrates seriously affects justice independence.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) said the elimination of the service pensions of the magistrates "is a very serious matter that affects justice independence." "The Superior Council of Magistracy is concerned and disapproves the adoption by the Deputies Chamber on January 28 of the law that eliminates the service pensions of judges and prosecutors. This is a very serious matter that affects justice independence and the status of magistrates, with direct consequences on the act of justice," said CSM in a press release on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES. In this context, the Council "firmly" supports the legal action of the Joint Sections of the High Court of Cassation and Justice of notifying the Constitutional Court to verify the constitutionality of this law adopted by the Deputies Chamber, before its promulgation. "In its turn, in supporting the steps taken by the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Council will also send its legal opinion to the Constitutional Court, based on the intrinsic and extrinsic arguments regarding the unconstitutionality of the adopted normative act, arguments based on both the jurisprudence of the constitutional court and on international regulations in the field of the status of the magistrates and justice independence," mentioned CSM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)  

